Malawi government regulates poultry industry – Gwengwe

Government has stepped in to regulate the poultry industry to stop the monopoly of the market by big companies.

Minister of Trade Sosten Gwengwe said his ministry has started issuing licences to traders in the poultry sector.

The move follows concerns raised by small scale traders of monopoly by big companies.

Gwengwe believes the regulation will help small scale traders make gains by trading within their localities.

He stressed that big companies will be confined to particular places and that they should adhere to terms of their licenses.

