Malawi government regulates poultry industry – Gwengwe

March 20, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

Government has stepped in to regulate the poultry industry to stop the monopoly of the market by big companies.

Gwengwe: regulation will help small scale traders make gains 
Poultry production

Minister of Trade Sosten Gwengwe said his ministry has started issuing licences to traders in the poultry sector.

The move follows concerns raised by small scale traders of monopoly by big companies.

Gwengwe believes the regulation will help small scale traders make gains by trading within their localities.

He stressed that big companies will be confined to particular places and that they should adhere to terms of their licenses.

2 Comments
Maneno
Maneno
6 hours ago

Good for farmers komanso check them akumagulitsa anapiye amatenda mpaka anapiye onse kufa (that’s a proto feeds) koma kukana kubweza ndalama kuli Mr kamanga a very rude guy. Ma capital a anthu akungoyika madzi coz of anapiye amatenda.look into this lets protect small business interest

Che pichesi
Che pichesi
7 hours ago

Good move. This country has a colour problem. Let’s wake up fellow Malawians and starting running this economy osati za kabudula basi

