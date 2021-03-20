Kalungama sexually assaulted 9-year-old step daughter 5 times, mother tells court

A devastated mother has told a court in Lilongwe that her husband defiled his step-daughter five times from December last year to February 2021.

This is the case of Stuart Kalungama who is accused of defiling his step daughter at CCDC residential area in Lilongwe.

It is believed that the father had ritual-related motives.

Chief resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa has given parties in the Kalungama defilement case14 days to make final applications, before determining whether the accused has a case to answer or not.

Chirwa has since ordered that the accused to remain in custody until the case is done.

Meanwhile, state lawyer Eunice Ndingo is expressing satisfaction with the progress of the case so far.

