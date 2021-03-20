Kalungama sexually assaulted 9-year-old step daughter 5 times, mother tells court

March 20, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

A devastated mother has told a court in Lilongwe that her husband defiled his step-daughter five times from December last year to February 2021.

Defilement suspect Stuart Kalungama in the dockdefi

This is the case of Stuart Kalungama who is accused of defiling his step daughter at CCDC residential area in Lilongwe.

It is believed that the father had ritual-related motives.

Chief resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa  has given parties in the Kalungama defilement case14 days to make final applications, before determining whether the accused has a case to answer or not.

Chirwa has since ordered that the accused to remain in custody until the case is done.

Meanwhile, state lawyer Eunice Ndingo is expressing satisfaction with the progress of the case so far.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ungwelu
Ungwelu
7 hours ago

These characters should face not less than 30 years in jail. What they do to innocent girls is more than murder

3
Reply
Che pichesi
Che pichesi
7 hours ago

Kukhwima kuti kosathandiza

0
Reply
shares
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Malawi government regulates poultry industry – Gwengwe

Government has stepped in to regulate the poultry industry to stop the monopoly of the market by big companies. Minister...

Close