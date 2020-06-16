Parliament to break for voting holiday

Malawi Parliament says it will break next week to allow members of parliament go to their respective areas to vote in the June 23 presidential election.

Parliament’s spokesperson Ian Mwenye said the Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara is expected to make the announcement on Monday when the legislators reconvenes after budget cluster meetings.

“Members will be given an opportunity to go and vote, so deliberations will be suspended,” he said.

He could however not say when exactly parliament will be suspended and for how long.

He said the House Business Committee, parliament’s political leadership will meet to discuss the issue.

Malawi goes for a court sanctioned presidential election on June 23 after the courts nullified the May 21 polls saying they were marred with widespread irregularities and anomalies.

