Parliament to reconvene for budget deliberation on June 25 – Speaker

The Office of the Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara has announced that parliament will not reconvene on Monday June 22 2020 to continue discussing the 2020-2021 national budget as earlier planned.

Hara said this is aimed at giving Members of Parliament (MPs) a chance of exercising their constitutional right to vote in Tuesday’s fresh presidential elections.

However, according to a communication from Hara herself, the House will reconvene for the continuation of the 2020-2021 national budget meeting on Thursday 25th June 2019.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamveka presented a K2 trillion budget last Friday with a backdrop of experiencing a dramatic 35 percent drop in revenue collection.

He said the 2020-2021 budget had been developed under the theme ‘Economic Recovery, Mitigation and Building Resilience.

