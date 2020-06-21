Parliament to reconvene for budget deliberation on June 25 – Speaker

June 21, 2020 Elijah Phimbi - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Office of the Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara has announced that parliament will not reconvene on Monday June 22 2020 to continue discussing the 2020-2021 national budget as earlier planned.

Speaker of Parliament Cathreine Gotani Hara: House to resume sitting Thursday

Hara said this is aimed at giving Members of Parliament (MPs) a chance of exercising their constitutional right to vote in Tuesday’s fresh presidential elections.

However, according to a communication from Hara herself, the House will reconvene for the continuation of the 2020-2021 national budget meeting on Thursday 25th June 2019.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamveka presented a K2 trillion budget last Friday with a backdrop of experiencing a dramatic 35 percent drop in revenue collection.

He said the 2020-2021 budget had been developed under the theme ‘Economic Recovery, Mitigation and Building Resilience.

