Malawi see spike in coronavirus, cases jump to 730 as death toll now 11

Coronavirus cases are spiking in the country as 110 new cases, three deaths, and 167 recoveries were recorded on Saturday, the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 has disclosed.

Death of three men, aged deaths 50, 26 and 45 years, were reported from Mzuzu, Karonga and Blantyre and has brought the total number of deaths from the virus pandemic to 11.

Of the new virus cases, 103 were detected from the 457 returnees from South Africa, the country hit harder than any other in Africa that arrived two-days ago through Mwanza Boarder and Kamuzu International Airport, raising fears the figures will increase even more.

The other seven confirmed cases are two from Lilongwe and are health workers, two from Mzimba, and one from each of the following districts, Dowa, Salima, and Chitipa.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 730 cases including 11 deaths, 258 have now recovered and 461 cases are still active.

“We are calling all those that left the holding centres without receiving their test results to immediately contact their nearest District Health Offices,” said co-chairperson of the Covid-19 taskforce Dr John Phuka.

“Let me also remind those that have been found Covid-19 positive to strictly adhere to isolation rules and those found negative to strictly adhere to self-quarantine rules for 14 days. Our health authorities are available in all the districts to provide necessary support,” Phuka said.

The average age of the cases is 32 years, the youngest case is aged one year, the oldest is 78 years and 70 percent are male.

Malawi has so far conducted 10,790 virus tests in 34 testing sites.

Critics blame the government for failing to enforce anti-coronavirus measures, which include social distancing, use of face masks and closing borders to prevent imported coronavirus.

President Peter Mutharika said his administration has tried to contain the spread of the virus but politics has undermined those efforts. The country is preparing for a June 23 presidential election.

A survey about public perception of virus pandemic has shown that 82 percent of Malawians are more scared of hunger than being infected with coronavirus.

Boniface Dulani the research director at the Institute for Public Opinion and Research, which conducted the survey, said their findings also show that Malawians support that the elections should be held notwithstanding the risk of coronavirus.

