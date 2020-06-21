Malawi Police launch hunt to find missing Escom director
Malawi Police have launched a search for missing Director of Human Resources and Administration at the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) Daphter Namandwa.
Escom management explains that Namandwa went missing on the night of Thursday, June 18.
It says authorities found Namandwa’s vehicle near Mulanje CCAP Mission on Friday.
Escom says it is currently working with the police to locate Namandwa.
Both Mulanje Police Station spokesperson Gresham Ngwira and ESCOM Public Relations Manager Innocent Chitosi separately confirmed the development.
“We have commenced investigations on the matter,” said Ngwira.
A similar incident happened few years ago when Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director of Corporate Affairs responsible for General Administration, Finance and Human Resources went missing, murdered and his body was found days later found partly burried while his Toyota Double Cabin was found burnt at Kauma Township.
Police launched investigations and a commission of inquiry was instituted but nothing tangible materialised.
Sangapezekenso ameneyu basi. Munthu wamkulu sangasowe chabe. So sad
Amakwata mahule ampanga hiyaa sanalipile 😅😅😅😅
The work of DPP leaders kubisa zomwe aba zija, Njaunje style.God you know what is happening to this person.
DPP has murdered this innocent man, just as they did with njaunju . Azayankha ndithu posachedwapa
Yoooo my empathy,my X_boss at KK Security company. I know the man.Wish him well if him iz alive regardless that he fired me un lawfully then on a position of an Fleet Manager,But we then sat down later and still became frnds.
Jah guide
Bola apezeke abale !!
Ambuye mulowerere munthuyu apezeke.
Ndi bambo wa ana ake, ndi mwana wa makolo ena ake , ndi mamuna wa mzimai wina wake , ndi m’bale wawo wa anthu ena.
The list is endless.
May he be found alive wherever he is
Please provide updates. Check his phone number when was it last used
I miss my uncle 😭 Allah lowelelaniponi munthu apezeke