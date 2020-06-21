Malawi Police launch hunt to find missing Escom director

Malawi Police have launched a search for missing Director of Human Resources and Administration at the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) Daphter Namandwa.

Escom management explains that Namandwa went missing on the night of Thursday, June 18.

It says authorities found Namandwa’s vehicle near Mulanje CCAP Mission on Friday.

Escom says it is currently working with the police to locate Namandwa.

Both Mulanje Police Station spokesperson Gresham Ngwira and ESCOM Public Relations Manager Innocent Chitosi separately confirmed the development.

“We have commenced investigations on the matter,” said Ngwira.

A similar incident happened few years ago when Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director of Corporate Affairs responsible for General Administration, Finance and Human Resources went missing, murdered and his body was found days later found partly burried while his Toyota Double Cabin was found burnt at Kauma Township.

Police launched investigations and a commission of inquiry was instituted but nothing tangible materialised.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!