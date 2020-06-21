Indepedent MP Ngalande endorses Chakwera ahead of crucial Malawi presidential vote

Independent member of parliament for Balaka North Constituency and business magnate Tony Ngalande on Saturday evening announced that he has endorsed the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera in the Tuesday’s presidential elections.

Ngalande said although he has not joined any party in the Tonse alliance, he consulted his constituents who have opted for Chakwera.

He was a former member of People’s Party (PP) when former president Joyce Banda was in power. In Parliament he was on the government side until in February 2020 he requested the Speaker to allocate him a seat on the opposition side.

“I have not taken my membership to any political party but I endorse MCP president Chakwera in Tuesday’s fresh elections,” said Ngalande.

Chakwera, a former president of the Malawi Assemblies of God, has been campaigning on the promise of providing ‘transformational leadership’ and offering a different form of governance while addressing the country’s challenges such as poor quality of education, dwindling health service provision and a corrupt civil service.

One of the key promises for the Tonse Alliance – a grouping of nine parties – is universal reduction of the price of fertiliser from the current K23 000 to K4 495 per 50-kilogramme bag.

Other promises are provision of descent houses, creation of one million jobs and introduction of a monthly financial support of K15 000 to the elderly.

