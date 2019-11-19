Parliamentary committee tells Minister Vuwa to resign over ‘landgate’ scandal

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Symon Vuwa Kaunda has come under intense fire from the Legal Affairs Committee of parliament over his handling of the Livimbo school land saga, telling him to resign.

Chairperson of the committee Kezzie Msukwa said this after officials from the ministry of Lands failed to turn for a scheduled meeting with officials from the ministry of Education, Lilongwe city council and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) which the committee had called for to find out what happened at the government school.

Msukwa said Vuwa Kaunda’s statements on the issue are “contradictory, incoherent and inconsistent.” s

He said there was need for a thorough investigations after similar reports are emerging of sale of land for public schools at Magweru, Chimutu, New Shire in Lilongwe and other areas in Blantyre.

But Kaunda maintained that no public land has been sold to Asians as some people are saying.

Meanwhile, Civil Society Coalition of Education (Csec) executive secretary Benedicto Kondowe said the criminal acts whereby some government and other officials have been conniving to sell off government property could be nationwide.

“For example, my office was given a query by a councillor in Chinsapo, where part of the land belonging to a school there was given out by some Lands Ministry officials to people, allegedly including a Permanent Secretary!

“Also, in Area 25, a government school plot is being transferred to a business person. This is chaotic and calls for a national land survey to be undertaken promptly to arrest this rot,” he said in quotes reported by The Naion daily newspaper

Kondowe proposed that the audit should probe issues not only at government schools but also public hospitals and other medical facilities.

“I would plead with President Peter Mutharika to actually institute an independent inquiry into this serious matter, as the Ministry of Lands cannot effectively investigate deeds of its crooked officers facilitating this scandal.

“Actually, the ministry has already given some contradictory statements which have not been convincing on what is being done about the matter that puts innocent school learners at a great disadvantage,” he said.

The ministry, through Principal Secretary Joseph Mwandidya admitted that some of its officials were peddling illegal land dealings and that there is corruption rot at the ministry.

