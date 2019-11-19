Malawi Polytechnic set to produce first PhD graduate: Thokozani Chimkono

The Polytechnic is set to produce its first Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) graduate in Applied Sciences (Information technology).

The college’s website says this follows Thokozani Chimkono’s successful defense of his PhD thesis.

The title of the thesis is ‘fast typing central-Bantu keyboard; optimization language structure, algorithms and models’.

Chimkono defended his thesis on Friday before a panel of examiners.

“However, based on the University of Malawi postgraduate policy, the award of the PhD degree can only be done upon final recommendation of the University senate,” says the information on the website.

The college says Chimkono will have to fulfill other examination requirements before he can be presented to University senate for recommendation for the PhD award.

Speaking during a cocktail organised to celebrate his success, Chimkono thanked all those who assisted him throughout his academic journey.

