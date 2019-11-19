Cracks in DPP: Sheikh Mtenje fights Paipi for eastern region post

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vannot paper over its cracks for long as new battle lines have been drawn between Sheikh Imran Mtenje and Julius Paipi for the Eastern Region Governor post which is currently held by Paipi.

Sheikh Mtenje is playing the Moslem faith card to oust Paipi who is a Christian in the predominantly Islamic area.

The battle lines have escalated to the top most party position of president of DPP with those in the Eastern Region throwing their weight behind Justice Minister Bright Msaka in the succession battle.

According to confirmed reports, Sheik Mtenje has been conducting meetings with various party officials in the region with the aim of ousting Paipi, a development which has brought division and confusion within the party in the region.

During one of his meetings over the weekend, Mtenje urged his fellow Muslims in DPP family to support his bid of becoming the party’s regional governor.

“There is no way, we can accept Christians to govern us in the Eastern Region. This region belongs to us (Moslems) and this is our opportune time to reclaim it,” the Sheik said.

“I have all the support from from Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to take over the mantle from Paipi. I have also blessings from our vice president in the region, Bright Msaka. The president is also concerned with Paipi’s continued blunders,” he said.

Among others, the group is expected to meet President Mutharika.

If that is not all, the group has vowed to ensure that they support Msaka in the Mutharika’s succession battle.

However, this has not gone well with party officials in the region who have threatened to deal with Mtenje accordingly if he proceeds with his plans.

The party officials described Mtenje as “intruder” and fortuner seeker who has contributed nothing towards the success of the party in the region.

“Mr. Mtenje is always at Sanjika Palace lying to the President on the state of affairs here just to blackmail him whereas Mr. Paipi is always with us here doing all the groundwork together,” said Ali Mwachande, one of the officials.

