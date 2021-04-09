Parliamentary committee urges govt to find market for surplus maize

April 9, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

A parliamentary committee has told the government to find market for this year’s surplus market.

MP Ulemu Chilapondwa (left): Better markets will provide stiff competition–Photo by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times

The parliamentary committee on Agriculture says the government should identify proper export markets for the surplus harvest that is expected this year.

The call follows the government’s intention to have the expected surplus exported to avoid wastage.

Committee deputy chairperson, Ulemu Chilapondwa said that better markets will provide stiff competition which will in turn influence prices locally.

Still on parliamentary committees, the Parliament’s committee on Health has pledged to initiate a fund raising campaign that will help buy eye surgery equipment for the Kamuzu Central Hospital.

The pledge follows observations that government spends over K400 million to send patients with eye problems to India for medical attention.

Chairperson of the committee, Mathews Ngwale, has since promised to raise K300 million through the initiative, within six months for the medical equipment.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Chakwera says Malawi ready to host SADC extraordinary summit

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera says Malawi is ready to host the forthcoming Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) extraordinary meeting scheduled to...

Close