Parliamentary committee urges govt to find market for surplus maize

A parliamentary committee has told the government to find market for this year’s surplus market.

The parliamentary committee on Agriculture says the government should identify proper export markets for the surplus harvest that is expected this year.

The call follows the government’s intention to have the expected surplus exported to avoid wastage.

Committee deputy chairperson, Ulemu Chilapondwa said that better markets will provide stiff competition which will in turn influence prices locally.

Still on parliamentary committees, the Parliament’s committee on Health has pledged to initiate a fund raising campaign that will help buy eye surgery equipment for the Kamuzu Central Hospital.

The pledge follows observations that government spends over K400 million to send patients with eye problems to India for medical attention.

Chairperson of the committee, Mathews Ngwale, has since promised to raise K300 million through the initiative, within six months for the medical equipment.

