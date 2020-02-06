Parliamentary committees meet over 50+1 law, MEC commissioners fate

Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee (PAC) meets from Thursday to discuss the fate of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) spokesperson Jane Ansah and all commissioners.

This follows the Monday Constitutional Court order which asked parliament to meet within 21 days to decide the fate of the commissioners after the court found them guilty of compromising the outcome of the presidential election results marred by irregularities and vote manipulation in favour of president Peter Mutharika.

Speaker of parliament Catherine Gotani Hara said parliament has no choice but follow the court order.

“The Public Appointments Committee and the Legal Affairs Committee have been told to start work and look into the recommendations by the Constitutional Court,” said Hara.

She said the Legal Affairs Committee is looking into the 50+1 voting system.

“Parliament is working round the clock to ensure that the 50+1 law and other court orders are passed in Parliament within the 21 days.”

She said the 50+1 voting system is not a new electoral law, saying it was there only that the court has made its interpretation now.

