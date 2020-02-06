Unilia student dies in motorbicycle accident

A 24-year old student at the University of Livingstonia (Unilia) has Wednesday night died in a motorbicycle on his way to the university’s Golodi campus.

Rumphi police publicist, Tupeliwe Kabwilo, told Nyasa Times that the deceased, Kondwani Jere, met his fate at Livingstonia Market.

According to Kabwilo, the deceased hired a T-better motorbike which was riden by Lindani Mkolongo from Livingstonia Primary School to the University.

On arrival at Livingstonia Market, the rider wanted to overtake a motor vehicle registration number BK 5827 Toyota Landcruiser Station Wagon which belongs to the University.

“As the driver of the said vehicle was turning his vehicle to the right at a junction, the rider lost control of his motorbike and swerved to the extreme offside where he hit a road side pillar,” said Kabwilo.

Following the impact, Jere, the passenger, sustained head injuries and died on the spot whilst the rider, Lindani, sustained minor injuries and is admitted at Livingstonia Gordon Hospital.

The motorcycle, said Kabwilo, had its front carrier bent and spot lights broken while the driver escaped unhurt and with no damage to the vehicle.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to all road users to be cautious whenever they are operating on the road.

Jere hailed from Chigagu Village, Traditional Authority Mpherembe in Mzimba district.