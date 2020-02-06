Sheriffs impound 5 vehicles from Mzuzu council for K110m debts

Sheriffs have impounded five vehicles belonging to the Mzuzu City Council (MCC) for reportedly failing to comply to a court order that decreed they pay outstanding bills to their clients amounting to K110 million.

MCC publicist, McDonald Gondwe, comfirmed to Nyasa Times that the development is in relation to about seven outstanding court cases which demanded the council pay their clients but it failed to honour.

Gondwe expressed a concern saying two of the impounded vehicles are used for garbage collection; and, hence, the development will compromise the already existing problem of waste management in the city.

“Yes, it is true. Five of our vehicles are in the hands of the sheriffs due to seven outstanding court cases that the council failed to comply,” said Gondwe.

While not shedding more light on the said seven outstanding court cases, Gondwe described the development as a big blow the council.

“These are vehicles that are helping the council to man its affairs in revenue collection, street lighting and road inspections apart from waste management,” he disclosed.

He said the council will take a stay order so that they pay the debts in installments because of their current financial situation.

Gondwe also said that they intend to discuss with those that they owe and agree on terms of payment.