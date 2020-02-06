Police arrest 24 over Kasungu fracas

Malawi Police in central region tobacco growing district og Kasungu say they have arrested 24 people over the Wednesday fracas which led to full blown violence leading to damage of property and looting in some shops.

The fracas erupted after a 17-year-girl went missing and was later found dead on river banks at Nkhamenya.

Kasungu police spokesperson Harry Namwaza said four of the suspects were juveniles.

“We received a tip that the group was planning to protest again today so we swiftly went to stop the protests,” said Namwaza.

On Wednesday, there were chaotic scenes at Nkhamenya trading centre in Kasungu where people were baying for the blood of some business people accusing them of involvement in the mysterious death of the 17-year-old girl over the weekend.

Eye witnesses to the fracas claim have told us that the girl, Victoria Mkosi, used to sell water in plastic tubes but went missing on Friday.

Her body was later found in a nearby stream.

People in the area suspect that the girl was murdered by people who meant to use her for business rituals hence the community has turned on the business people destroying property in the process.

