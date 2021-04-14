Parties hail young momen in active politics project

Political party leaders in Dowa District have hailed Danchurch Aid and Norwegian Church Aid for facilitating a project dubbed Young Women in Active Politics (YWAP) saying the project has capacitated young women to actively take part in political affairs in their respective communities.

Funded by European Union (EU) the project targets 6 districts including Rumphi, Dowa, Ntchisi,Mzimba,Nsanje and Neno and it is being implemented by various partners that include Women Legal Resources Centre (WOLREC) Danish Institute for Parties and Democracy (DIPD) and Democracy Works Foundation (DWF).

Speaking during the interface meeting with young women in active Groups (YWAG) in Mponera,Dowa on Tuesday, UTM district governor for Dowa Joseph Kapiza said since the project started in 2018 alot of young people including women are expressing interest to take Part in politics and make the difference.

On his part, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) govenor Abraham Jalafi said apart from politics, the project has helped the youth to have confidence in taking leading roles in issues to do with development as they have been empowered with leadership skills as well.

“Apart from taking part in active politics, we have also seen these young people having interest in issues to do with development.However,it is also encouraging that Young women have been enthusiastic to make the difference in their communities, ” he said

One of the beneficiaries Oga Chabwera said she is ready and steady to fully exercise her political skills gained in the duration of the project and use politics as a development tool in her community.

“Before this project, I was not believing in myself but through the project I have learnt various public speaking skills that I believe will help me in advancing my political career and in 2025 I am planning to contest as a ward councillor in future, “she said

Norwegian and Danchurch Aid Senior Programs Officer Wezzie Matsimbe said the project has tremendous impact as many young women have been capacitated and their confidence levels have been risen as they are able to stand and speak in various political platforms.

Matsimbe said young women are also able to act accordingly in the leadership positions they have been assigned by the respective parties of their choice.

“At the onset of this project, many young women had no interest in politics but we have empowered them and they are now actively taking part in politics.We are happy that political parties have also started engaging them in many political activities to gain practical experience,” she said

However, Matsimbe said the project is phasing out in August this year but they will still facilitate the ongoing engagement between political parties and young women in politics.

Aimed at capacitating young women for inclusion and active participation in politics and making sure that political parties are providing an enabling environment for young women to not only take part in politics but also to be trusted with leadership positions to lead parties,the project started in 2018 and expected to end in 2020 but due to Covid 19 effects it has been extend until August this year.

