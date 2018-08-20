Parties urge police to investigate petrol-bombing of 2 UTM vehicles: VP Chilima says ‘one Malawi, one nation’

Vice President Saulos Chilima and political parties shave condemned the acts of violence and intimidation in Mangochi after political thugs petrol-bombed two vehicles belong to United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Chilima in his speech televised live on Times TV, Zodiak and Mibawa TV during the UTM rally at St Augustine 3 Primary School ground in Mangochi on Sunday, said Malawians in 1993 voted for multiparty democracy in a national referendum, saying no political leader or grouping should restrict others from freedom of association in any corner of the country.

“Malawi is one country. We are one people, we use one national anthem and one currency the Malawi kwacha,” said Chilima.

He called on the youth to desist from being used by political leaders to do acts of barbarism.

“Youth should not alow to be used to perpetrate violence,” he said, calling for political tolerance.

Two UTM vehicles – a Nissan Hardbody registration NS 7932 and a Toyota Hilux registration NA 4112 – were smashed and set ablaze, respectively while parked at two separate lodges around Mnagohci Boma.

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) urged Malawi Police to holistically the violence of Mangochi and bring to book the perpetrators.

MCP secretary general Elsenhower Mkaka and publicity secretary Reverend Maurice Munthali said they are still waitig for the logical conclusion of several cases of political violence perpetrated by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“We want to condemn the violence in Mnagochi in the strongest terms possible because we chose political freedom in 1993 and that entails political freedom and torelance. No party is supreme. No place should be a no-go zone for political parties,” Munthali said.

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi, who is also Minister of Health, also condemned the violence in Lilongwe when he addressed a rally.

“The UDF does not condone ani any way the reported damage to vehicles belonging to UTM. This is not how effective democratic politics are conducted,” he said.

UTM spokesman Joseph Chidanti Mlaunga accused the DPP of having a hand in the violence in their desperate bid to weaken the movement.

Malunga said the torching of the vehicles has fired up the movement to bring about change in the country.

But DPP spokesman Nicholous Dausi denied the party’s involvement,saying: “ No we are not involved. It is not us.”

He said:

“People should stop connecting DPP to anything violent that happens in the country because we are peaceful party.”

Many political commentators stated that acts of violence as witnessed in Mangochi are barbaric, uncalled for and retrogressive in democratic Malawi.

