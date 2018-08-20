Parties urge police to investigate petrol-bombing of 2 UTM vehicles: VP Chilima says ‘one Malawi, one nation’

Vice President Saulos Chilima and political parties shave  condemned the acts of violence and intimidation in Mangochi after political thugs  petrol-bombed two vehicles  belong to United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Chilima at the rally in Mangochi

Chilima in his speech televised live on Times TV, Zodiak and Mibawa TV during the  UTM rally at St Augustine 3 Primary School ground in Mangochi on Sunday, said Malawians in 1993 voted for multiparty democracy in a national referendum, saying no political leader or grouping should restrict others from freedom of association in any corner of the country.

“Malawi is one country. We are one people, we use one national anthem and one currency the Malawi kwacha,” said Chilima.

He called on the youth to desist from being used by political leaders to do acts of barbarism.

“Youth should not alow to be used to perpetrate violence,” he said, calling for political tolerance.

Two UTM vehicles – a Nissan Hardbody registration NS 7932 and a Toyota Hilux registration NA 4112 – were smashed and set ablaze, respectively while parked at two separate lodges around Mnagohci Boma.

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) urged Malawi Police to holistically the violence of Mangochi and bring to book the perpetrators.

MCP secretary general Elsenhower  Mkaka and  publicity secretary Reverend Maurice Munthali said they are still waitig for the logical conclusion of several cases of political violence  perpetrated by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“We want to condemn the violence in Mnagochi in the strongest terms possible because we chose political freedom in 1993 and that entails political freedom  and torelance. No party is supreme. No place should be a no-go zone for political parties,” Munthali said.

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi, who is also Minister of Health, also condemned the violence in Lilongwe when he addressed a rally.

“The UDF does not condone ani any way the reported damage to vehicles belonging to UTM. This is not how effective democratic politics are conducted,” he said.

UTM spokesman Joseph Chidanti Mlaunga accused the DPP of having a hand  in the violence in their desperate bid to weaken the movement.

Malunga said the torching of the vehicles has fired up the movement to bring about change in the country.

But DPP spokesman Nicholous Dausi denied the party’s involvement,saying: “ No we are not involved. It is not us.”

He said:

“People should stop connecting DPP to anything violent that happens in the country because we are peaceful party.”

Many political commentators stated that acts of violence as witnessed in Mangochi are barbaric, uncalled for and retrogressive in democratic Malawi.

Hlabezulu Ngonoonda
Hlabezulu Ngonoonda

In one of the Supreme Court decisions, justices of appeal deduced the meaning of the words “ndithana naye” and “awona” which a murder suspect had uttered prior to the victim being murdered. In fact the words so uttered boomeranged directly back to the suspect. The words “throwing a tonne of bricks” were uttered in order to instill a sense of fear with a view to get back supporters that have flocked to other political parties. Its hard to image that the State President can leave Sanjika Palace or Kamuzu Palance with a pick up full of bricks in order to… Read more »

19 minutes ago
Kadundulu
Kadundulu

DPP is at it again. They are tied of stealing tax payers money now have turned to vandalizing UTM asserts. Our message is clear to APM, You will not succeed. We know Dausi is using the Malawi young pioneer tactics, but he is bound to fail. Change is coming and has come. I should tell, with UTM, Malawi will never be the same. COME ON UTM, COME ON More fire!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

47 minutes ago
LEGO
LEGO

When we APM is Matchona,you don’t agree.He was not there in 1993 when we fought for this democracy and multiparty system.And to those stupid youths who are used with these DPP,let me warn you that one day you be in for it.We can fight back if we want regardless of police shielding you.To Wa Jeffrey ,you are the one creating these sort of terror and one day you shall be you.And you Dausi,stop your nonsense,when did you accept your wrong doings?

1 hour ago
Mr Ngwira
Mr Ngwira

But why should we investigate when we all know the perpetrator which is DPP.

1 hour ago
ndadabwa
ndadabwa

palibe zachilendo apa. peter mutharika ananena kuti agwetsera njerwa chilima. ndukuuzani ine ndi plot ya DPP

1 hour ago
Yusuf Jonas
Yusuf Jonas

That’s DPP at its base

2 hours ago

