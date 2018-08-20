Atupele says he is not DPP running mate but UDF torch bearer: ‘New beginning’

August 20, 2018 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times, 7 Comments

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has reacted to widespread speculations that his party’s is entering into electoral relationship with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Atupele Muluzi: There has not been any discussion for DPP-UDF alliance

Crowds at UDF rally in Area 25 Lilongwe

Atupele Muluzi addressing a rally in Lilongwe on Sunday

Muluzi, who is Minister of Health and Population Services in President Peter Mutharika’s Cabinet,  said after he addressed  a rally in Lilongwe’s Area 25 on Sunday.

There has been fevered speculation that  the young Muluzi is earmarked to be Mutharika’s running mate.

But  Muluzi said an electoral alliance was a process; hence, there were certain stages to take into account before a resolution is made on whether to contest the elections individually or go into partnership.

“We have not arrived  at a stage where we can tell people about the possible alliance. I am not aware of such discussions,” said Muluzi,

He said he  would contest as presidential candidate again after failing on his first attempt in 2014 when he finished a distant fourth.

“What I know is that I  was elected as the  leader for the UDF party,” he said.

Muluzi said if there would be any discussions about  possible alliance  it will be announced.

He said the focus for him ahead to 2019 elections is to strengthening the party on the ground in a political ‘new beginning’.

“We need  a fresh start, this is time to build the UDF,” he said. “I remain upbeat.”

In his speech at the rally, Muluzi warned  voters not to be excited  by what  he called  promises  and  lies  peddled  by party candidates  as the  country  draws  close to the  2019 elections.

” We are  now  in the  campaign  mood  and  please  don’t just be excited  by promises  and  lies.  You should learn  to, ask  questions  on how  the promises  will be  implemented  instead of  just clapping  hands,” he said.

The  UDF  leader  sent  the  crowd into stitches when   told  the  that  when  political  leaders  tell  lies  there are  cheer leaders  who  say ” Zoona  biggy  or mumatiimilira biggy.”

Saying such  behaviour  is what  gives Malawians  leaders  who don’t mean what  they  promise.

He said   the  UDF  2019 manifesto  will be built  out of  a clearly  articulated  plan  which  will  emphasise on  delivery and  setting  targets.

The  young Muluzi  also  took  his  time  to condemn   political  violence  in the  country  saying  such  behaviour  has no  place  in a democratic  dispensation.

He said  political  leaders  should  desist from hate speeches  during  public  rallies  because  such  speeches  could be  recipe for  political  violence.

However,  he said  those  who  are involved  in political  violence  have  no justification  for such barbaric  behaviour.

” I as Atupele  will never  be  involved  in politics  of castigation  even  when  am personally  provoked by others.  As UDF  we believe  in issue based  politics, ” he said.

Muluzi, whose father Bakili Muluzi ruled the country between 1994 and 2004 as the first post-independence multi-party Head of State, said UDF will remain strong party.

UDF’s strength in Parliament has been dwindling since the 2004 General Elections. From 84 seats in 177-member Parliament in the first post-independence multi-party elections in 1994 to 91 MPs in 1999 when the number of constituencies rose to 193, the party got 49 in 2004, 16 in 2009 and 15 in 2014.

Gertrude
Guest
Gertrude

There is a spiritual war that those in darkness can’t see…change is coming next year..thats complete change

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
Noxy
Guest
Noxy

Atupele you have my vote.I see a lot of sense in the talking.One who attended this rally observed that Atupele is a completely different Political Force to recon.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago
CitizenX
Guest
CitizenX

Please ask your atupele why he supported dpp in parliament and in SHOOTING DOWN VERY IMPORTANT BILLS FOR US MALAWIANS???????? we will never forget that and we will never forgive him for that. USELESS BOY, he should fuckoff with his grandfather apm

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
CitizenX
Guest
CitizenX

This boy should just give up politics, father boy what can you promise malawi people this time????? you failed dismarry 2014, paje udf is a family party so no one can be pres candidate ha!!!!! THIS IS THE END OF UDF, joining forces with mbava za dpp only shows us that we dont care about the suffering of malawi people, you are only looking after your own stomach BASI.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
46 minutes ago
Joovido
Guest
Joovido

I would advise you to form an alliance with UTM and strike a deal for them not to contest for members of parliament and counsellors in the eastern region, in that way you will be able to retain a good number of seats in parliament otherwise ul regret, however u can do the same with MCP because these are only the parties which can bring little needed change which Malawians r looking for. All the best

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
CitizenX
Guest
CitizenX

Forget it my brother, udf, dpp & pp all these parties are now useless to us malawians, we dont need them and now it is our chance to finish these stealing parties here in malawi once and for all, once UTM is in govt next year, these parties are finish. ask MCP, the ghost of kamuzu is still haunting them till today, udf have the ghost of the stupid achairya for selling malawi to the indians and for bringing corruption into malawi, dpp have the 2 ghosts of the muthalika brothers bingu and peter cashgate etc,etc and pp have the… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago
Noxy
Guest
Noxy

Wake Up my Brother and See.Don’t live in the past

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 minutes ago

