‘Manganya’ Usi says Mutharika a good man but has failed: ‘SKC hope for Malawi’

August 20, 2018 Leonard Sharra - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Dr Michael Usi, who is popularly known as Manganya, has maintained that his  Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu network is throwing its weight behind  Vice President Saulos Chilima  who is vying to become Malawi’s youngest head of state.

Dr Micheal Usi aka Manganya speaking at the UTM rally and endorse Chilima to plot an election victory for the good of Malawi

Usi was speaking  at the United Transformation Movement  (UTM)  rally in Mangochi on Sunday.

There has been ‘fake news’ on Usi after he missed UTM rally in Mzuzu last week but the thespian-cum-activist made clear that he would not be with Chilima in every rally as he also holds his Odya Zake meetings and that on Saturday he does not hold political meetings because he is a member Seventh Day Adventist  Church who observes Sabath.

But speaking on Sunday, Usi reiterated that Chilima did not want to wrestle power from President Peter Mutharika.

Usi said the Vice President only wanted to help Mutharika carry the huge luggage he has been struggling with.

“When you see an old man carrying huge luggage and sweating, it is in line with our culture for the young ones to help the old man carry the luggage,” said Usi as he spiced his speech with Yao, a local dialect.

“Dr Chilima did not want to wrestle power from Mutharika but only wanted to help the President carry the luggage he has been struggling with.

“Mutharika is a good man but he has just failed to run the country,” said Usi during the rally attended by thousands of people.

During one of the recent development rallies addressed by Mutharika, the Democratic Progressive Movement (DPP) accused Chilima of trying to wrestle power from Mutharika.

In his speach, Chilima reiterated his stance against corruption saying he will not shield anyone when UTM takes over government next year.

Chilima initially launched UTM at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe following a sour relationship with the DPP which forced him to resign from the party. He then held another launch Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre and  UTM unpacked their  vision for Malawi in Mzuzu before the Mangochi rally.

che nnungu
Guest
che nnungu

Mutharika has failed together with his Vice

4 minutes ago
Achimidzimidzi
Guest
Achimidzimidzi

Dr Usi you do not need to go to Mangochi to tell us that APM has failed because this was said several times by Malawians. Even demostrations. Where were you people.

1 hour ago

