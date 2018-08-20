‘Manganya’ Usi says Mutharika a good man but has failed: ‘SKC hope for Malawi’

Dr Michael Usi, who is popularly known as Manganya, has maintained that his Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu network is throwing its weight behind Vice President Saulos Chilima who is vying to become Malawi’s youngest head of state.

Usi was speaking at the United Transformation Movement (UTM) rally in Mangochi on Sunday.

There has been ‘fake news’ on Usi after he missed UTM rally in Mzuzu last week but the thespian-cum-activist made clear that he would not be with Chilima in every rally as he also holds his Odya Zake meetings and that on Saturday he does not hold political meetings because he is a member Seventh Day Adventist Church who observes Sabath.

But speaking on Sunday, Usi reiterated that Chilima did not want to wrestle power from President Peter Mutharika.

Usi said the Vice President only wanted to help Mutharika carry the huge luggage he has been struggling with.

“When you see an old man carrying huge luggage and sweating, it is in line with our culture for the young ones to help the old man carry the luggage,” said Usi as he spiced his speech with Yao, a local dialect.

“Dr Chilima did not want to wrestle power from Mutharika but only wanted to help the President carry the luggage he has been struggling with.

“Mutharika is a good man but he has just failed to run the country,” said Usi during the rally attended by thousands of people.

During one of the recent development rallies addressed by Mutharika, the Democratic Progressive Movement (DPP) accused Chilima of trying to wrestle power from Mutharika.

In his speach, Chilima reiterated his stance against corruption saying he will not shield anyone when UTM takes over government next year.

Chilima initially launched UTM at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe following a sour relationship with the DPP which forced him to resign from the party. He then held another launch Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre and UTM unpacked their vision for Malawi in Mzuzu before the Mangochi rally.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :