Partridge appointed UNIMA council chairperson

Government has appointed financial and economic expert George Partridge as chairperson of the Council of the University of Malawi (UNIMA).

The government has also appointed Professor Nyovani Madise, Eric Chapola, Allan Chinula, Caroline Kayira Kulemeka and Gertrude Kabwazi as members of he councils.

One senate member, two student representatives, Secretary for Education, Secretary to the Treasury and Comptroller of Statutory Corporations will also form part of the council members.

The appointments are effective July 12, 2021, and will expire on July 11, 2021.

In her letter to the Registrar of UNIMA dated July 28, 2021, Comptroller of Statutory Corporations Nwazi Mnthambala has advised the Registrar to provide the council members with a dossier of all the available documents on issues they will be expected to be conversant with, including the Code of Conduct for Board of Directors, Code of Conduct Acknowledgment Form, as well as details for the current rates for honoraria and sitting allowance.

“Kindly arrange to return signed copies of the Code of Conduct Acknowledgement Forms to my office. Please note that the council members will be required to undergo an orientation on various aspects of parastatal management. I shall, therefore, communicate the dates on which my department shall conduct the said orientation,” says Mnthambala.

