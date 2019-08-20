Parts N Bytes & Mpilo chess tourney to be national

Veteran chess player, Mpilo Mizere, who is the co-sponsor of the K300,000 Parts N Bytes & Mpilo rated championship, says the tournament shall also be provided for Central and Nothern regions, starting with the Southern Region Chess League (SRCL) scheduled for the weekend of August 31 at College of Medicine in Blantyre.

“There will be three tournaments a year, one each for all three regional leagues at K300,000,” said Mizere, who also sponsored CRCL) champion of the monthly Rapid Chess Tournament in May.

Registration is ongoing for the SRCL championship which is also open to any of Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) affiliated players, as according to SRCL vice-chairman, Peter Jailosi.

The tournament also attracts junior player participation, whose champions will receive K5,000 in both boys and girls categories.

It will be played in seven rounds of 1 hour time control and the Open section’s prizes are K50,000 for champion, K25,000 for runner-up, K15,000 for third place and K10,000 for fourth place while for the ladies section is K30,000 is for the champion, K15,000 for runner-up and K10,000 for third place.

Registration fee, to be paid through 0888 529 653 on Mpamba or 0999 293 228 on Airtel Money, is K2,000 for the Open and ladies sections and K1,000 for juniors.

Jailosi explained that top lady players can also play in the Open section and thus the prize money different in order to attract more players in that category.

Mizere went to the rescue of CRCL by sponsoring the monthly Rapid Chess Tournament, which Aaron Phiri won, breaking the three months dominance enjoyed by Candidate Master (CM) Alfred Chinthere.

The monthly tournament is one of CRCL’s development plans in order to expose and improve the overall level of play within the country in the drive to produce highly rated players for the international stage and had been won by Chinthere since January.

SRCL also has the same ambitions of having regular rated tournaments in which juniors are encouraged to participate in order to garner a lot of experience and ratings.

The CRCL Rapid Chess also attracts junior player participation.

Mizere said the initiative was all about empowering the up and coming players in the drive to produce a Grandmaster one day.

“If we have to produce an International Master or a Grandmaster, we need to be playing regular tournaments like these just as our Zambian counterparts do”, said Mizere, who also promised to be back in a big way before the end of December this year.

Mizere is also in a team called Mentors, which comprise other veteran players such as Susan Namangale (Chessam president), Mayeso Mphande, Ulemu Chiluzi, Sungani Chalemba, Ackim Mwale, Mark Chikoko, Candidate Master Joseph Chalemba and Under-20 Blessings Kamanga, which finished third during the National Club Championship held in Lilongwe last month.

The National club championship had four teams, Lilongwe’s Area 25 Castles, Flying Horses from the North, Sapitwa from the South and Mentors also from Lilongwe.

Area 25 Castles were the champions, which earned them a place at the African Club Championship in Capetown, South Africa.

