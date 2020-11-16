Pastor Chirwa of ECG Church from Malawi killed in Cape Town as Bushiri claims death threats

Barely four days after Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church skipped bail and returned home to Malawi , a pastor from his church Blessing Mduli Chirwa has been shot dead in South Africa during the night of Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Pastor Chirwa, a Malawian national, was killed in Cape Town.

This follows Bushiri’s claims he had left South Africa because he had received death threats.

The preacher, who was on bail and awaiting trial for money laundering and fraud, had previously said he wanted to clear his name.

The Bushiris ‘miracle escape’ has already caused a diplomatic uproar with Malawi’s foreign minister Eisenhower Mkaka who reportedly met Bushiri in Pretoria- shortly before the prophet exited the country – told the BBC that he thought the South African authorities suspected the Malawians were trying to smuggle out the controversial preacher.

“When we were coming to Malawi leaving South Africa, we were exposed to stringent checks. It is just now that we are beginning to realise that maybe there was a suspicion that we were trying to smuggle Bushiri out of South Africa,” Mkaka is quoted by BBC as saying

On Monday morning he then complained, very publicly, issuing a statement on Twitter about the seven-hour delay to the president’s journey, which included “vague security reasons” for thorough checks of the presidential plane. Mkaka noted that the South Afrcain authorities had categorically stated that the controversial preacherhad not escaped on the presidential plane. But he described South Africa’s treatment of President Chakwera as “improper”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares