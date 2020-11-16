2 suspects arrested over Chinese couple murder in Karonga

November 16, 2020 Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango – Nyasa Times

Malawi Police have arrested two people are suspects in the murder of two Chinese in their shop at Karonga Boma last week.

National Police headquarters spokesperson James Kadadzera said the two suspects  were arrested on Monday after some investigations.

The two are a 48-year-old Stambuli Saidi of Malema 1 village and 29-year-old Jimmy James Nyirenda of Luhimbo village, all in the area of Paramount Chief Kyungu in Karonga district.

However, Kadadzera said investigations are still continuing and that police is appealing to those with information on the murder incident to report to any nearest police formation and that their identities will be well protected.

According to Karonga Police Station spokesperson Enock Livason, the I MURDER ncident happened at LWH Investment Shop which the two—Ji Guihua, 38, and Liao Wanghui, 37—owned.

He said they were also residing within the same building.

Chinese Deputy Ambassador Xiu Sheng Wang said the Chinese Embassy in Lilongwe said it was shocked by the brutal murder of its nationals.

CCAP Synod of Livingstonia Church and Society Programme executive director Moses Mkandawire described the deaths as cruel and bad for Malawi-China relations.

