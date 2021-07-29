Pastor Salanje eyes Malawi presidency; I am responding to God’s call

South Africa-based preacher Hastings Salanje says he will vie for the Malawi presidency in 2025.

The flamboyant pastor, famous for flaunting his fleet of expensive cars and riches on social media, told Nyasa Times in an exclusive interview that he is responding to God’s call.

“Since is not my wish but God’s wish, then he knows what he will do for me to become the president of Malawi,” he said. “It all started in 2009 when I saw myself winning the presidential election. I was so surprised and when I told my wife, we started praying against it but the more I was praying the more I kept on dreaming about it. This year alone, I have dreamed about it twice already. So, I have discovered that I can’t fight the will of God.”

He claimed he would use his personal resources to run the presidency and will not receive a salary.

“That’s where being sent by God means, when you are called to serve you don’t look at what you can get but at what you can give. As a pastor, I have never received a salary but I have used my own resources to run the church. I pay 90% of the bills of the church and television so I can do the same when I am in government and that is the reason that I want God to bless me first before I join politics.”

Salanje, who runs God’s Chapel ministries from Johannesburg, dismissed assertions that fellow preacher President Lazarus Chakwera’s ascension to the presidency has given him confidence to try his luck.

“I am not coming in because I am a pastor, and if we choose our president because he is a pastor then Malawians were wrong because a pastor can’t lead a nation; a person to lead a nation must think and act beyond pastoral work. Malawians must choose me as a God-sent and a businessman, because Malawi needs a businessman to run the country and not a pastor or educated person,” he said.

Salanje noted that Malawi is rich but most of the money in Malawi goes to serve the president and his henchmen than it does to the poor.

“It is not how much you get but how you manage the little you get. If you allow people to steal and you spend too much on the little you have then definitely you will go broke, Malawi is broke because of our leaders falling to manage the little we have.”

He claimed that Malawi will prosper under his leadership because of the grace he has from God.

“Before God prospered Egypt through Joseph he first prospered the House of Potiphar. I have seen the hand of God throughout my life since 1991, and I believe God will do the same during my presidency,” he said.

He noted that the country needs a skilled businessman to steer it to prosperity.

“Malawi needs a businessman to run it because running a government is all about profiting a country to prosper. Check my past, the past helps people to know the future of the person. The problem with Malawians when choosing a leader is that they don’t check the past of the person, they just believe in anything that the person is saying without checking his past.”

He assured: “Don’t give up, we can amend the future of Malawi, Dubai was nothing in 1991 but today they have a world class city. We may not become like them but surely we can do something for Malawi to become big and it must start with us.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!