I remain Chakwera’s mouthpiece despite going on sabbatical leave—Brian Banda

State House Press Secretary Brian Banda has dispelled romours disclosed that he remains the official spokesperson for President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera despite applying for a four months’ leave of work to pursue further studies at the Chinese Peking University.

Banda leaves Malawi for China on 6th August 2021 returning on 26th November 2021.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times today, Banda said the Chinese Embassy has given him a scholarship to study leadership programme at Peking University in China.

“The truth of the matter is that I have not resigned. I am simply going to school at Peking University in China,” he said.

Asked if he was aware of plans to fill his post in his absence, Banda said “I have no control on should speak for the President”.

“So, I can’t dictate to the President on who should be the next State House Press Secretary. But what I know is that I am still State House Press Secretary and there are no changes,” he reiterated.

It leaves a lot of questions why the hiring authority – President Chakwera – would let his spokesperson go on a study leave without an acting Press Secretary to handover to. State House recently lost (to death) Martha Chikuni, Head of Marketing.

Nyasa Times understands that Blantyre City Council Public Relations Officer Anthony Kasunda, has been earmarked for the prestigious job.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!