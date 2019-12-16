Pasuwa says Nyasa BB prepared for ‘crazy’ title-race finale 

Nyasa Big Bullets head coach Callisto Pasuwa has said his charged are were prepared for a “crazy” finale in the last game when the TNM Super League will be decided on the final day with just a win away from retaining the title.

Bullets on Sunday scored late a vital goal to beat Mzuzu-based Moyale Barracks 1-0 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre while their title chasers Be Foreard Wanderers also won against TN Stars 2-1 at Kasungu Stadium.

With a game each before wrapping up the league campaign, Bullets are still leading a point above Nomads and a win in their last match will secure them the title back-to-back.

If Bullets draw or lose and then Wanderers end up winning, the title will go to Lali Lubani Road.

However, Pasuwa said his players will hold their nerve and keep calm to retain the title.

Pasuwa is hoping it will be a more straight-forward affair in the last match.

“We wanted to win the title before the final game but it will also be nice to win it in style,” he said.

“It will be tough but we will focus on our game and not worry too much about the rest,” he said.

Wanderers are also not giving up the fight.

In Kasungu, Wanderers produced a stunning perfomance to beat TN Stars 2-1 as they scored their first goal in the 37th minute through unstoppable striker Vincent Nyangulu before another one in the second half courtesy of Felix Zulu.

The home team scored their goal through Laurent Banda.

As it stands, Nyasa Big Bullets who scored a controversal goal against Moyale Barracks on Sunday remains on the summit table with 67 points with the Nomads coming second with 66 points.

This means that the League will go down to the wire next Sunday as Bullets will host TN Stars at Kamuzu Stadium,while Wanderers travels to Lilongwe to face Mlatho Mponela at the Civo Stadium.

Meanwhile, three teams from the central region have kissed good byee to the League.The teams are Dwangwa United,Masters Security and Mlatho Mponela.

On Wednesday,Masters Security will face Mighty Tigers at Mulanje Park before their last game on Thursday against Ntopwa FC.

