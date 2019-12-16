Pasuwa says Nyasa BB prepared for ‘crazy’ title-race finale 

December 16, 2019

Nyasa Big Bullets  head coach Callisto Pasuwa has said his charged are were prepared  for a “crazy” finale  in the last game when the TNM Super League will be decided on the final day with just a win  away from retaining the title.

Part of the action between TN Stars and Wanderers at Kasungu Stadium
Wanderers supporters cheers their team in Kasungu
Still hoping: Wanderers celebrate winning

Bullets on Sunday scored late a vital goal to beat Mzuzu-based Moyale Barracks 1-0 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre while their title chasers Be Foreard Wanderers  also won against TN Stars 2-1 at Kasungu Stadium.

With a game each before wrapping up the league campaign,  Bullets are still leading a point  above Nomads and a win in their last match will secure them the title back-to-back.

If Bullets  draw or lose and then Wanderers end up winning, the title will go to Lali Lubani Road.

However, Pasuwa said his players will  hold their nerve and keep calm to retain the title.

Pasuwa is hoping it will be a more straight-forward affair  in the last match.

“We wanted to win the title before the final game but it will also be nice to win it in style,” he said.

“It will be tough but we will focus on our game and not worry too much about the rest,” he said.

Wanderers are also not giving up the fight.

In Kasungu, Wanderers produced a stunning perfomance to beat TN Stars 2-1 as they scored their first goal in the 37th minute through unstoppable striker Vincent Nyangulu before another one in the second half courtesy of Felix Zulu.

The home team scored their goal through  Laurent Banda.

As it stands, Nyasa Big Bullets who scored a controversal goal against Moyale Barracks on Sunday remains on the summit table with 67 points with the Nomads coming second with 66 points.

This means that the League will go down to the wire next Sunday as Bullets will host TN Stars at Kamuzu Stadium,while Wanderers travels to Lilongwe to face Mlatho Mponela at the Civo Stadium.

Meanwhile, three teams from the central region have kissed good byee to the League.The teams are Dwangwa United,Masters Security and Mlatho Mponela.

On Wednesday,Masters Security will face Mighty Tigers at Mulanje Park before their last game on Thursday against Ntopwa FC.

1
Fortune
Guest
Fortune

Maule moto kuti buuuuuuuuuu

3 hours ago