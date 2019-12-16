MCP’s Chimwendo gets social media jabs, justifies remarks
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) director of youth Richard Chimwendo Banda has been sharply criticized for his remarks at a rally in Mponela, Dowa on Saturday which some people say were inciting to be protest violently should the election case verdict not go in favour of the party.
Chimwendo Banda could be heard in a clip in circulation on social media platforms telling party officials to ferry people to the Constitutional Court on the day of the verdict in the landmar presidential elections nullification petition case.
He said the party expects nothing but victory of the case.
“Tsiku logamula dziko lonse tikakumana ku Lilongwe. I we wa nyuzi lemba, iwe wapolisi konzeka, ukawauze akazi ako kuti zili uku n’zoopsya [on judgement say, we will all meet in Lilongwe. The medua must write about this! Police officers, get ready and tell your wives tjat it’s getting dangerous.]
Chimwendo Banda said the MCP does not recognize President Peter Mutharika as head of state, saying he ascended to the position fraudulently.
“This is why our leader Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is not attending parliament because he does not recognize Mutharika as the head of state,” said Chimwendo Banda.
Chimwendo Banda has later clarified on his Facebook wall, saying his remarks have been taken out of context because he did not incite people to rise up against the government should the court verdict not go in favour of the MCP.
He clarified that he was asking police officers to tell their wives that “there will be a lot of work on the day, not that it will be dangeroua for them.”
Chimwendo Banda said he has persuaded the party youth to desist from running battles with police and called for peace.
Kulankhula ukuku idakhala kuti MCP ndi imene ikulamula pepani okamwendo mukadaona zakuda. Majaji musaaderere alinayo mphamvu yakumanga munthu oopseza court ngati simudziwa. Akakumangani mudzi akumangani pazifukwa zandale pamene mwaziyamba nokha. Mau anu okhawa ndi umboni waukulu oti mukudziwa kuti mudaluza chisankho koma mukufuna kuyesa madzi. Vomerezani kuti MCP kwake kudatha. Za ma Youth ife amalawi takana olo titavotanso simungawine anthu ankhanza inu.
There is nothing wrong with what Chimwendo said. He is just communicating what we all know. Lilongwe will be sodom and gomorrah if someone does things incorrectly or corruptly.
“we will not succumb to public opinion when determining the outcome of the case… there are about 700 sworn statements submitted to the court and what the public heard was less than 3% “.
Muheni very un visionally person sorry do not paint we northerners in your own accord no.
shupit
I do not see anything wrong here.
More so the reason I do not wish MCP to be back in power. That’s the dilemma we could be in. Moving from one nepotistic regime into another which is has an additional touch of violence. The north doesn’t benefit either way from the current leadership or if MCP per chance assumes power. The only hope was UTM. But UTM is this pathetic ill-visioned small party. We just have to work hard in school basi. Businesses needs connections so in that area we are equally disadvantaged.
Muheni cadet wachabe chabe unya uwona