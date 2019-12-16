Police arrest jealous hubby: Waheeda Bagus battling for life after being shot

December 16, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 8 Comments

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly shooting his second wife in the wee hours of Sunday on suspicion she was going out with another man.

Wheeda Bagus, currently in critical condition, is receiving treatment at Kamuzu Central Hospital.
Waheeda Bagus

Police say William Phiri of Mak Construction shot his wife, Wheeda Bagus, niece to Trade, Industry and Tourism minister Salim Bagus.

Lingadzi police spokesperson Salomy Chibwana said Bagus is in critical condition at Kamuzu central hospital.

Chibwana said Phiri handed himself to police after he had initially escaped arrest.

“The suspect produced a pistol when the police tried to arrest him. The police had to shoot in the air to scare him before they managed to take away the weapon,” said Chibwana.

Relations of the victim say they want to airlift her to South Africa for further treatment.

Waheeda is  a second wife to William Phiri who is known in Lilongwe for having multiple co-current partners. He used to date a former Big Brother Africa Malawian  housemate  before Bagus.

BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Well, lets hope someone shoots the guy as well. Perhaps he will enjoy it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mandala
Guest
Mandala

Second wives are always problems. Actually ndiozinbva kwambiri ndiponso ndimbava. This lady has been boasting around and I saw this coming.
Ine ndinadzisiya

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mbwiye
Guest
Mbwiye

Komaso gulu limeneli mfuti zimawakonda. I understand one of the bagus relatives was short accidentally by her relative sometime back. She used to come at diplomats in a wheelchair.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mbwiye
Guest
Mbwiye

Kodi uyu siuja anathamangitsa a water board ndi mfuti atadula madzi kunyumba kwake? The guy is short tempered. He does not deserve to keep guns close to himself.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
wakumalawi
Guest
wakumalawi

hahahaha mesa ali ndi money kodi kkkkkkkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mbonga Matoga
Guest
Mbonga Matoga

I know this woman very well and though I don’t condone the shooting I would agree with her hubby that this woman is a real deal, palowa ina weniweni or rather mpando wa bus.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Malawi
Guest
Malawi

Second wife and other concubines.

Kodi azimayi munatani? Whats wrong with you women?

Musova nokha. Mwakula mwatha.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
wakumalawi
Guest
wakumalawi

money phiri money

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago