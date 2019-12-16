Police arrest jealous hubby: Waheeda Bagus battling for life after being shot
Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly shooting his second wife in the wee hours of Sunday on suspicion she was going out with another man.
Police say William Phiri of Mak Construction shot his wife, Wheeda Bagus, niece to Trade, Industry and Tourism minister Salim Bagus.
Lingadzi police spokesperson Salomy Chibwana said Bagus is in critical condition at Kamuzu central hospital.
Chibwana said Phiri handed himself to police after he had initially escaped arrest.
“The suspect produced a pistol when the police tried to arrest him. The police had to shoot in the air to scare him before they managed to take away the weapon,” said Chibwana.
Relations of the victim say they want to airlift her to South Africa for further treatment.
Waheeda is a second wife to William Phiri who is known in Lilongwe for having multiple co-current partners. He used to date a former Big Brother Africa Malawian housemate before Bagus.
