Sports minister hails Nankhumwa on sponsorship: South Top 8 Trophy in offing

Sports Minister Francis Phiso has hailed the ‘Honourable Kondwani Nankhumwa Football and Netball Trophy’ tournament for the role it is playing in shaping the youths in Mulanje Central constituency and surrounding communities into disciplined and productive citizens.

The tournament’s final games were played on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Chisitu School ground in the constituency. High-profile guests included Phiso, Blantyre City Southeast parliamentarian, Sameer Suleman, Malawi netball legends Mary Waya and Peace Chawinga (national netball coach), National Council of Sports Board Chair, Oliver Nakoma and Senior Chief Chikumbu of Mulanje, among others.

In his speech, Sports minister Phiso, who was guest of honour, noted that the importance of sport goes beyond just being entertainment as it plays a role in bringing communities together, having a social and cultural impact, developing social capital and reducing crime and immoral conduct, especially among the youths.

He said participation in sporting activities benefits individuals and communities and contribute to a range of positive outcomes, including uniting communities, which result in tolerance and cohesion particularly in terms of participation in social and economic development activities.

“Government shall continue to support initiatives such as this one because we are well aware that the grassroots is a breeding ground for national talent,” said Phiso.

The sponsor, Nankhumwa, who is Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development and Member of Parliament for the area, as well as Leader of Government Business in Parliament, said he was proud to bring about not only entertainment to the people through sports but also uniting them for the sake of social and economic advancement.

He has invested over K20 million in the tournament, including administrative costs. According to Nankhumwa, he will soon be introducing the Mzati Media Group Top 8 tournament for netball and football teams in the southern region leagues.

“I wish to extend my sponsorship to the entire region with a view of promoting sport at grassroots level so that in turn we create a good nursery for our national teams but also improve discipline among our youths,” said Nankhumwa, who is also the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for southern region.

Nankhumwa reiterated that sport brings individuals and communities together, bridging economic, cultural or ethnic divides, adding that sport has an impact on health and acts as an effective tool for social mobilization and supporting health activities such as HIV/AIDS awareness campaigns.

This year’s finalists in football were Chisitu All Stars and Chinakanaka Rangers. Chisitu won on post-match penalties, beating their rivals 6-5. The winners went away with K500, 000 cash and a trophy while Chinakanaka went away with K300, 000. Warriors were on third place after beating Sitolo FC.

Happy Queens beat Mighty Queens to become this year’s Honourable Kondwani Nankhumwa netball champions. They received K300, 000 cash and a trophy while the losing finalists received K200, 000. Third placed Chisitu All For One beat Young Hammers Sisters by 32 baskets to 29 and went aware with K100, 000 and K50, 000, respectively.

