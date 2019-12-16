Islamic group hailed as health camp in Nkhotakota ends amid demand

A four-day health camp by the Islamic Health Association of Malawi (IHAM) a non-governmental organisation in conjunction with Physicians Across the Continent (UK) held in central region lakeshore district of Nkhotakota saw more people accessing health services, thereby reducing pressure on the district health office (DHO).

During the camp held from December 9 to 12 December 2019, the doctors from Sudan, Saudi Arabia, UK, Jordan and one local surgeon, offered various services to both out-patients and in-patients.

The medical camp targeted Malawians with problems in Urology, Endocrinology, general problems involving children and Basic Life Saving (BLS) skills.

A total of 27 Malawian benefited from the Surgeries, 70 children were seen by a Pediatrician and 780 students, teachers, Healthcare and Illovo Sugar staff participated in the BLS trainings.

Much as the camp gave the poor Malawians to have a rare chance to see a medical specialist, a few challenges that were observed like the late registration of the Specialists which delayed the Camp a bit and Lack of basic equipment in the hospital.

The specialists have promise continue linking up with Malawian health practitioners for knowledge transfer and that they will come back in the near future

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Minister of Health and Population Jappie Mhango commended Islamic Health Association of Malawi who organised and funded the required medical supplies for the health camp.

“As government we appreciate the specialists visit and help treat people,” he said.

IHAM is one of many charitable Islamic organisations in Malawi who are contributing posiviely to the development of the nation.

Most Muslims in particular Malawians of Asians origin are involved in charitable work. Their support to the health services will go along way in economic development.

Malawi, with a population of about 15 million people, has a doctor-patient ratio of about 1:10 000 and a much lesser population of specialised surgeons.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends a ratio of 1: 1 000.

