Pasuwa says Nyasa Bullets need to improve for CAF: To face Namibian side

November 5, 2018 Chem'bwana Nkolokosa –Nyasa Times 2 Comments

“We have lots of things to improve”, coach Callisto Pasuwa’s message to his champions-elect Nyasa Big Bullets squad if they want to be ‘real contenders’ in the 2019/10 CAF continental club tournament.

Pasuwa: There is room for improvements

Dalitso Sailetsi (L) tries to beat TN Stars’ Junior Maliwata in match on Saturday

Pasuwa has vowed to improve his side, despite Bullets  moving  within sniffing distance of the TNM Super League title after beating TN Stars 2-0 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean tactician, though glad to have mantained an unbeaten run, said the team needs to improve.

“So far, so good. But there is a lot we need to do. We need to be compact when going forward and when defending,” he said.

Pasuwa  wants his side’s standards to be higher.

“We have a lot of things to improve, we a re a good side but  we want to be  real contender in CAF,”  he said.

On Saturday, first-half goals from Chiukepo Msowoya—in the 14th minute and Nelson Kangunje in the 20th minute—ensured that the leaders keep their title campaign momentum.

Bullets now have 61 points from 25 games.

Silver are on position two with 52 points from 27 games.

Meanwhile, unconfimed reports indicate Bullets  have been drawn against Namibian side African Stars in the preminary round of th CAF competition.

The People’s Team will host  the Namibian side in the first leg  on November 27/28  and the return leg will be played a week later.

Kalulu Wadwala
Guest
Kalulu Wadwala

Not only bullets but all teams in Malawi need to up their game . And this idea of relying on old players is very strange. As much as they may have experience but their out out is less compared if we are to groom the youth.
Pasuwa is no ordinary coach. Listen to him. He is here as a consultant. Zim coaches are more exposed than our kananjis or ysin”

Mzozodo
Guest
Mzozodo

I second

