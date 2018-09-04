Patients travel 60km for x-ray services in Mangochi

Patients seeking x-ray services at Mangochi district hospital are now forced to travel 60km to Monkey Bay following the unavailability of chemicals for the exercise as well as the renovation of a room where the x-ray machine is placed.

Many patients are expressing worry that they are incurring extra expenses on transport to and from Monkey Bay health centre which they said is now overwhelmed with the patients.

They say the x-ray machine at the district hospital has not been working for two months or so now.

Hospital publicist Harold Kabuluzi confirmed the x-ray services are temporarily suspended at the district hospital.

He said the room where the x-ray machine is placed is undergoing renovation.

“I think it will take another month for the renovations to complete. We want to place a high-tech x-ray machine which will be faster than the current one,” he said.

He said results of the ex-ray would be sent direct to the doctors’ computers instead of the current position when patients take the results to doctors.

