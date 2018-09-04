2018 FISD champs to cart home K16 million: Nomads drawn against Masters, BB to face Nchalo

This year’s FISD Challenge Cup champions will receive MK16 million, up from MK12 million that was on offer last year while the runners-up will receive MK6 million.

This was announced on Tuesday, August 4 by Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Development (FISD) Market and Communication Manager Wezzi Benson Chiumia at Mpira Village in Chiwembe, Limbe at the unveiling ceremony and the draw for Southern Region League, districts and the Super League.

Semifinalists shall receive MK1 million while district participants shall each receive a starter pack of MK100,000.

The whole sponsorship package is at MK60 million, up from MK50 million last year. The sponsorship was at MK45 million for its inauguration in 2016.

Chiumia said their gesture is an appreciation for the support they receive from the public in their effort to provide good irrigation services.

The draw for the Super League had eight top teams seeded; Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers, Civil Sporting Club, Blue Eagles, MAFCO, Moyale Barracks and Kamuzu Barracks.

The others are Red Lions, Mzuni, Tigers FC, Master Security, Dwangwa United, Karonga United, TN Stars and Nchalo United.

Silver Strikers were drawn against Red Lions, Blue Eagles v Mzuni, Civil Sporting v Karonga United, Mafco v Tigers, Nchalo United v Nyasa Big Bullets, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers v Master Security, TN Stars v Moyale and Kamuzu Barracks v Dwangwa.

The Southern Region League draw has eight teams: MDF Marine v Ntopwa FC, Mangochi United v Changalume Barracks, Cobbe Barracks v Hangover and Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve v Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Reserve.

The Southern Region districts draw has Mbuje Academy (Mangochi) v Kang’ombe (Zomba), Phalombe Police v Khanga (Chikwawa), Balaka champions v Nsulupi FC (Thyolo), Bottle Tops/Hard Castles v Neno/Tsanya and Bloomfield (Mulanje) v Mtelo United (Mwanza).

The FISD Challenge Cup is a national Knockout Cup organised by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM). The 2018 edition will be played between September and December.

It’s format is on knockout basis and the national draw will start with the round of 16.

FAM general secretary Alfred Gunda applauded FISD for increasing the sponsorship money, saying it shows they have so much confidence in football and its management.

He said the positive side of the tournament is that it involves teams from the grassroots where football starts from.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :