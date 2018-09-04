Zathu Pa Wailesi to recruit new brand ambassadors

Zathu Pa Wailesi has revealed plans to extend and recruit new brand ambassadors in 14 districts across the country.

Currently, Zathu has brand ambassadors in Lilongwe, Mzimba, Zomba and Machinga.

Addressing the just ended Malawi Youth Parliament, Zathu Pa Wailesi Publicist Zilanie Gondwe urged members of the fourth meeting of youth parliament to apply as ambassadors for their respective constituencies.

In line with Zathu’s objectives, Gondwe stressed on the need to enhance platonic relationship, saying it is vital in pursuing respective goals.

Gondwe further added that Zathu will soon be launching a Magazine in December this year.

Commenting on the radio drama, Gondwe disclosed that as Zathu pa Wailesi Season 3 comes to an end, Nyokase Madise who plays Annetti will be saying goodbye to the show.

In the drama, Annetti also known as the strong one has achieved a lot of things with encouragement of her friends.

“Annetti finally got back to school, started a successful business and also helped other street kids have means of getting education through the fundraiser she organized. Annetti did all this with help of her loyal friends and band mates.

“Now that she has found her family in Mzuzu, she wants to go and be with them. Annetti has a clear vision of what she wants and is going to pursue her goals. With her will and strength, she will surely going to conquer the world,” Gondwe added.

During the Youth Parliament visit, Zathu also screened “Chinzathu Ichichi” music video which will be released on 10th September.

Chinzathu Ichichi is the final video from Zathu Band’s debut album following hit music videos such as “Zimatere Zimatere”, “Sitigonja”, “Panga Zako” and “Malawi”.

“Chinzathu Ichichi” depicts the important role guardians, parents, teachers and elders play in maintaining relationships that benefit individuals and unite communities as a whole.

“Chinzathu Ichichi” video release also coincide with Zathu pa Wailesi Season 3 reruns on MBC radio 2, Zodiak, Yoneco, Tuntufye and Nyathepa community radios.

