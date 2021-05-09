Paul Banda needs K30m for kidney, heart treatment

Legendary Balaka-based musician, Paul Banda, is unwell and in urgent needs around K30m to get specialist treatment in India.

Nyasa Times has learnt that soft spoken Banda, who is fondly referred to as Sir Paul for his music prowess, started struggling with hypertension in 2014 which later led to a stroke. But, fortunately, he fully recovered in March this year.

Charles Sinetre, one of Sir Paul’s mentees and chairperson of a team called Get Well Soon Club, said health experts suspected that Banda’s present ailment could have been triggered by the strong medication to his hypertension and stroke problems.

“When we consulted around, we were told that Sir Paul needs not less than K20 million and not more than K30 million to travel outside the country for specialist treatment. For now, we will be holding various gigs across the country to fundraise for the great man, but all Malawians are welcome to contribute towards the cause,” said Sinetre.

On Sunday the club will hold a show at Mibawa Multipurpose Hall where various artists including Alleluya Band, which Sir Paul founded 35 years ago will perform.

“We are delighted that people have already started making deposits to the Get Well Soon Club FDH account which we have created. Malawians can do the same by making their contributions to FDH Bank Account Name: Get Well Soon Club, Account Number: 1230000176191, Balaka Branch. We also have Airtel and Mpamba accounts on the following numbers 0999196912 and 0882236082 respectively,” said Sinetre.

Sir Paul Banda, a singer and a guitarist, and brother to another legendary musician and politician Lucius Banda, rose to stardom when he and his Alleluya Band performed before Pope John Paul II during his pontifical visit to Malawi in 1989.

He has also contributed massively to music and creative industry in the country by, among others, setting up his Balaka-based Imbirani Yahweh (IY) Studios.

