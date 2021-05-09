Controlling officers reluctant to activate corruption tool

“Malawi Police singled as top corrupt department on ACB corruption index”

Controlling officers for government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) are failing to activate the functions of Institutional Integrity Committees that President Lazarus Chakwera kick-started to enhance the fight against corruption when he commissioned the National Integrity Committee (NIC) on December 9, 2020.

Deputy Secretary in the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC), Dr. Janet Banda made the observations on Thursday in Mangochi during one-day workshop for controlling officers on National Anti-Corruption Strategy II (NACS-II).

NIC was commissioned to oversee the implementation of NACS-II.

Earlier, Deputy Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Elia Bodole, expressed concerns that most Institutional Integrity Committees for MDAs are not operational despite government’s funding allocation for the same.

“Controlling officers should make sure that they utilise one per cent of funding that government allocates to MDAs for anti-corruption activities,” said Banda.

Banda urged controlling officers in MDAs to prioritise establishment and implementation of Institutional Integrity Committees to enhance the fight against corruption.

She described Institutional Integrity Committees as a vital tool in fighting corruption and that all MDAs should ensure that the committees are operational and in compliance with the law.

The 2019 Corruption Perception Survey conducted by Institute of Public Opinion and Research (IPOR) indicates that public servants are the most corrupt in the country.

On the other hand, ACB ranks Malawi Police Service (MPS) as the top player on the country’s corruption index.

However, MPS Inspector General, Dr. George Kainja, said in an interview that the police have already started making adjustments aimed at cleaning its image through a special section called Professional Standards Unit (PSU).

Kainja said the PSU was established to deal with police officers found on the wrong side of the law, including on matters to do with corruption.

Government through ACB is implementing NACS-II 2019-2024 in institutions across the country to provide a common approach in the fight against corruption.

NACS-II is a continuation of the anti-corruption drive that commenced with the NACS of 2008.

