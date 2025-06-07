PayChangu Named ICT Firm of the Year at ICTAM Corporate Awards 2025

The ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) has named and crowed PayChangu was crowned ICT Firm of the Year, cementing its place as a leading force in Malawi’s technology and digital business landscape.

The award was presented at the ICTAM Corporate Awards Gala, which took place at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

The recognition is a powerful testament to the impact that PayChangu is making—not just in fintech, but as a catalyst for national development, business transformation, and innovation.

In a highly competitive category that included tech powerhouses like Spark Systems and Airtel Money, PayChangu stood out for its cutting-edge digital payment solutions that are revolutionizing how businesses receive and process payments.

The award marks a major milestone for the young but bold fintech company whose mission has always been clear: to change how business is done in Malawi by making payments seamless, instant, and inclusive.

PayChangu’s core strength lies in its ability to empower businesses—from small enterprises to large corporations—by simplifying how they collect payments across mobile money, bank transfers, and bank cards.

Its instant bank transfer solution, which integrates with all banks in Malawi, has been a game-changer, especially for sectors that transact in high volumes such as energy, gaming, e-commerce, and transportation.

The award affirms what many in the industry are beginning to realize: PayChangu is not just a payment gateway; it’s a growth engine for Malawi’s private sector and a key driver in achieving the aspirations outlined in MW2063 and its implementation plan.

With innovation as its backbone, PayChangu is enabling financial inclusion, rural connectivity, digital transformation, and smarter commerce.

In his heartfelt message, PayChangu Chief Operating Officer, Joshua Mwendo, said the company is “incredibly humbled and honoured to be named ICT Firm of the Year by ICTAM”.

“This recognition is not just for PayChangu—it’s for every Malawian entrepreneur, developer, and dreamer who believes in the power of technology to transform lives. We are deeply grateful to the Malawi Government, through the Ministry of Information, for the growing support and interest in the ICT sector, and for aligning it so strongly with the national development agenda of MW2063. To ICTAM, thank you for seeing and honouring our work. To our incredible staff—your passion and dedication make PayChangu what it is today. To our partners, thank you for believing in us. And to our clients, thank you for trusting us with your payments—this win belongs to you too,” said Mwendo.

Recognizing the weight of this achievement, Daryan Gadama, Executive Member – Corporate Relations at ICTAM, praised PayChangu’s role in reshaping Malawi’s digital economy:

“PayChangu represents the kind of forward-thinking, homegrown innovation that we want to see more of in Malawi. Their solutions are not only transforming the ICT sector but are directly improving how the business community operates. This is the kind of progress that fuels national development—and it deserves to be celebrated.”

As Malawi pushes toward its vision of an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant nation, it is technology companies like PayChangu that are laying the groundwork. By simplifying commerce, empowering businesses, and offering real-time financial tools, PayChangu is not just winning awards—it is building the future of business in Malawi.

This accolade from ICTAM is more than a trophy—it’s a signal to the market and the continent that Malawi has homegrown tech champions ready to lead in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

And with PayChangu at the forefront, the future of payments—and the future of Malawi—looks brighter than ever.

