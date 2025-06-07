Malawi’s Attorney General Champions Arbitration Reform at Landmark African Legal Summit in Kigali

Malawi’s Attorney General, Hon. Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda, SC, delivered a bold and visionary address at the ICCA-KIAC Commercial Arbitration Conference, positioning Malawi—and Africa—as a rising force in the future of international dispute resolution.

Addressing a high-profile audience of legal scholars, judges, policy experts, and practitioners from across the continent and beyond, Chakaka-Nyirenda declared that the conference was “not just a legal gathering, but a convergence of visionaries and custodians of Africa’s evolving justice architecture.”

At the heart of his message was a rallying cry for African-led arbitration. He revealed that Africa loses over $5 billion annually in arbitration-related costs to foreign jurisdictions—resources he said could and should be reinvested in building African legal institutions and capabilities.

“In Malawi, we are not just talking about change—we are acting,” the Attorney General affirmed, pointing to the country’s ratification of the New York Convention in 2021 and the passing of the International Arbitration Act in 2023. These reforms, based on the UNCITRAL Model Law, have laid the foundation for the Malawi International Arbitration Centre (MIAC)—a bold initiative to transform Malawi into a credible, African-based arbitration hub.

Chakaka-Nyirenda emphasized the urgent need for harmonized arbitration laws across Africa, especially within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), warning that outdated legal frameworks continue to delay justice, deter investment, and hinder development.

“Justice delayed is not just justice denied—it is development denied,” he stressed, underlining how unresolved disputes in sectors like infrastructure, procurement, and construction translate into real-world suffering for ordinary citizens.

In a compelling call to action, the Attorney General urged African governments, legal practitioners, and development partners to treat arbitration not merely as a legal tool, but as a strategic lever for economic growth, investor confidence, and regional stability. He also highlighted the critical role of an independent and capable judiciary in enforcing arbitration awards.

He applauded institutions such as the Africa Arbitration Academy for their work in advancing capacity building and fostering continental cooperation.

Closing his address with passion and purpose, Chakaka-Nyirenda challenged delegates:

“Let this conference be a springboard for Africa’s arbitration future. Let us leave here not as participants, but as architects of a justice system that reflects our values, strengthens our economies, and commands global respect.”

Held at the iconic Kigali Convention Centre, the ICCA-KIAC Conference continues to affirm Africa’s commitment to localising, modernising, and leading in the field of dispute resolution. And with Malawi taking centre stage, the continent’s legal transformation is no longer a vision—it is a movement in motion.

