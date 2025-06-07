Chakwera Celebrates Malawi’s Classroom Heroes, Showcases Transformative Achievements in Education

In a powerful and emotional tribute to Malawi’s educators, President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Friday evening hosted the “Chakwera Classroom Heroes Gala” at the State House in Lilongwe, celebrating teachers as the backbone of national development and unveiling the strides his administration has made in transforming the education sector.

The event, graced by top teachers from across the country, was a celebration of those who have made a profound difference in the lives of learners—many of whom now hold key positions in government, business, NGOs, and civic leadership.

“There is no part of this Government—from the Office of the President to the Local Councils—that does not have the fingerprints of teachers all over it,” said President Chakwera in his heartfelt address.

He emphasized that the prosperity and security of every nation rest on the quality of its teachers, pointing out that every judge, CEO, public officer, artist, and even politician owes their journey to someone who once stood before them in a classroom.

But the night wasn’t just about recognition—it was also about results. President Chakwera used the occasion to highlight key achievements his government has made in the education sector:

Construction of new teacher training colleges in Chikwawa and Rumphi.

Modernization of education facilities at Domasi College of Education and Nalikule Teachers Training College.

Promotion of 48,773 teachers to various grades within five years—more than any administration in Malawi’s democratic era.

Recruitment of 26,000 new primary school teachers currently underway to strengthen foundational learning.

Establishment of the Teachers Council of Malawi, aimed at restoring professionalism and regulating standards in the teaching profession.

A significantly strengthened relationship with the Teachers Union of Malawi, marked by high levels of engagement and mutual support.

“These are not just promises—this is practical action,” Chakwera declared. “When I say thank you, I mean it in the deepest, most tangible way. And in my second term, there is plenty more action to come to truly treat you teachers as the heroes you are.”

The President also gave special recognition to Mr. Chatsunda, his own former primary school teacher, now 93 years old, who attended the event as a guest of honor.

As the night unfolded in an atmosphere of pride and gratitude, Chakwera reminded the nation that behind every success story in Malawi, there is a teacher who made it possible.

“To all of you here tonight, and the thousands of classroom heroes across our nation—you are the foundation of our future. Thank you, and God bless you.”

The gala ended with applause, celebration, and renewed hope for a future where teachers are not just appreciated, but fully supported as the nation-builders they truly are.

