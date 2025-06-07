WHERE IS PETER MUTHARIKA? DPP’s Dangerous Silence Sparks Health Fears

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is once again under scrutiny for its secretive handling of the health and whereabouts of its leaders, as swirling reports suggest that former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is unwell — and possibly out of the country.

Amid growing speculation, a brief and cryptic WhatsApp message from Hon. Mary Navicha, a senior DPP official, is the only thread of response the public has received. When asked about the rumors, Navicha simply said: “It’s fake” — a two-word dismissal that does little to quell mounting anxiety. A follow-up message a minute later added: “Thanks for sharing.”

But as social media continues to buzz with reports that Mutharika has been flown to South Africa for medical attention, the party’s silence has only intensified suspicions.

Attempts to get clarity from DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba proved futile. He ignored repeated phone calls from this publication, reinforcing fears that something is being deliberately concealed. The party’s strategy — or lack thereof — has become eerily familiar.

Déjà Vu: The Bingu Cover-Up

Malawians have seen this movie before. In 2012, the DPP notoriously concealed the death of then-President Bingu wa Mutharika. For nearly two days, the nation was left in limbo as state media reported he was “resting” in South Africa. Behind the scenes, Bingu had already succumbed to a heart attack.

That shameful episode remains a stain on the party’s credibility — a masterclass in state deception that traumatized the nation and left constitutional order hanging by a thread. The parallels with the current situation are hard to ignore.

If Peter Mutharika is truly in South Africa, why is the party refusing to confirm or deny? Why is the public once again forced to rely on hearsay and encrypted denials?

A Nation Deserves the Truth

Arthur Peter Mutharika is not just a retired politician; he remains a significant political figure and a potential 2025 presidential candidate. His health is a matter of public interest, and any developments should be addressed with honesty and transparency.

Navicha’s vague dismissal, while perhaps well-intentioned, lacks the gravity and clarity the situation demands. Her word alone cannot carry the weight of public assurance in the face of widespread concern and the DPP’s long-standing reputation for secrecy.

Leadership in Hiding?

It is deeply concerning that not a single senior DPP official has come forward to offer a coherent statement. Is the party incapacitated? Or is it scrambling to manage internal chaos?

If Mutharika is indeed in South Africa, as multiple sources suggest, the party owes the Malawian people a detailed, official briefing — not backdoor denials and unanswered calls.

Until then, the silence is not just deafening — it’s damning.

The Stakes Are Too High

As Malawi prepares for yet another volatile election cycle, transparency from all political leaders is essential. The DPP’s pattern of operating behind veils and shadows must end. The people deserve accountability — not riddles and recycled lies.

Where is Peter Mutharika? Is he well? Is he even in the country? The answers should not be hidden behind WhatsApp texts and unanswered phones.

If the DPP has nothing to hide, now is the time to prove it. Before it’s too late — again.

