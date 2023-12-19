PCL eyes Puma Energy growth

Conglomerate Press Corporation plc Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronald Mangani says PCL will continue to grow the Puma Energy Limited brand to create an impact on the domestic market and the country’s economy.

Mangani said this after opening a new Puma Sam Singh Filling Station on 2 Hannover Avenue in Blantyre CBD, where he also promised to see four more stations opened by the end of the year 2023.

“We are very excited to be associated with the PUMA brand. This means a lot to us because it means the brand is growing. It is increasing its footprints in the market and that’s the trend we see and we are very happy with. As PCL, we want to be associated with investments that are actually making a huge impact on the domestic economy, and PUMA is one of them.”

“We are actually expanding all over. This year alone, we have expanded into several places and the expansion will continue into December. We are looking at opening another four before the end of the year and another two by January. It is an expansion that is cutting across the geography of the country,” said Mangani.

Puma Energy Africa Chief Operating Officer, Ben Hassan Outtara, said in an interview, that the expansion signifies the company’s commitment to ensuring creation of investment opportunities in Malawi.

“We are on a growth trend. We want to be aggressive commercially to be able to create opportunities and jobs for Malawi. For us, it is important to show our strategy that we want to develop here in Malawi in terms of investment, job creation and sustainability. We need to be finding solutions by working with the Government and talking to the regulator,” said Outtara.

PCL has a 50 percent stake in the Puma franchise in Malawi.

