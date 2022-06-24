PCL gears up for stakeholders’ conference

Conglomerate Press Corporation plc will interact with its various stakeholders in Blantyre after a long break of interface engagements because of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Acting Chief Executive Officer for Press Corporation plc Dr Lyton Chithambo said in an interview yesterday that the stakeholders’ conference will be held on Friday 24 June 2022 under the theme ‘Growth’.

“Press Corporation plc has interests in financial services, energy sector, tourism, telecommunications and property management among others and we would like to interface with our various stakeholders having not been able to do this in the past three years or so due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions among other factors,” said Chithambo.

He said during the conference, Press Corporation plc and its group companies will share its growth strategies and experiences on how they have navigated through difficult times like the Covid -19 period.

“We would like to showcase and assure our shareholders and stakeholders that we are on the path for growth and we would like to hear from them their honest in-put to these strategies,” said Chithambo.

Press Corporation plc is registered on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) and some of its companies include National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc, Ethanol Company (Ethco) Press Cane Limited, Macsteel, TNM plc, Malawi Telecommunications Limited (MTL), Press Properties, Sunbird Tourism, The Foods Company Limited (TFCL) popularly known as Maldeco, Open Connect Limited (OCL), Puma Energy Malawi, LifeCo and Limbe Leaf Tobacco Company Limited (Limbe Leaf).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!