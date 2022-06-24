TNM, Goshen Trust signs MoU

Malawi’s pioneer mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM Plc, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Goshen Trust to provide telecommunication at the Prophet Bushiri’s Goshen City currently under construction in Mangochi.

The partnership empowers TNM to introduce tailor made telecommunications products and services for Goshen City.

The signing of the MoU underscores TNM’s commitment towards supporting the implementation of sustainable development in the country.

“We feel proud to collaborate with Goshen Trust for such a magnificent project earmarked to transform Malawi and improve its social economic status.

“The project resonates with our core purpose of creating possibilities that are crucial for economic transformation,” according to Arnold Mbwana, Chief executive Officer for TNM Plc.

Through the partnership, the telecommunication company will introduce special Goshen package to be used for the city.

“The integration is a landmark in the history of Malawi’s telecommunication industry it connects the two worlds effectively.

“TNM will provide tailor-made Goshen packages incorporated with special rate plan and Sim cards to enhance connectivity experience for the city,” added Mbwana.

The Goshen packages will be accessed by customers through subscription and purchase of specialized sim cards.

“Under this deal TNM will provide special number range specifically for Goshen rate plan Sim Cards. The packages come with different local and international calling minutes, data and Unlimited SMS offers for customers to choose from.

“Customers will be required to subscribe into the packages and purchase the special rate via USSD short code *202# then option 7,” he said.

Customers can also subscribe to daily Goshen related content which will be created by the Trust itself and to subscribe customers simply must dial short code *3039#.

TNM provides excellent call centre services to enable organization intensify their capabilities in listening to their customers’ needs and implement effective strategies to meet them.

Therefore, the integration will facilitate establishment of zero-rated calls to the Goshen Trust call center for subscribers of the Goshen rate plan.

Goshen Trust Visionaire Prophet Shepherd Bushiri said he is delighted with the understanding as it demonstrates the confidence that TNM has in the Goshen City Project.

“It is always satisfying to see local companies working together for the sake of sustainable development in the country. We firmly believe that through this understanding, a landmark has been reached that will make a significant difference,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!