Peace appointed Malawi Queens Coach

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has appointed Peace Chawinga-Kalua as new Coach for national netball team, the Queens, replacing veteran trainer Griffin Saenda.

Bot NAM general secretary Carol Bapu and president Rosy Chinunda confirmed the appointment.

Bapu said they have offered Peace a three-years contract.

She said the International Netball Federation’s (INF) has recommendation that associations should prioritise hiring of female national team coaches.

Queens’ legend and former captain Emmie Waya-Chongwe has commended NAM for the choice of Peace, saying she can do the job.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :