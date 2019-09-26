Peace appointed Malawi Queens Coach

September 26, 2019 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has appointed  Peace Chawinga-Kalua  as new Coach for  national netball team, the Queens, replacing veteran trainer Griffin Saenda.

Peace is the new Coach for Malawi Queens

Bot NAM general secretary Carol Bapu and  president Rosy Chinunda confirmed the appointment.

Bapu said they have offered Peace a three-years contract.

She said the International Netball Federation’s (INF)  has recommendation that associations should prioritise hiring of female national team coaches.

Queens’ legend and former captain Emmie Waya-Chongwe has commended NAM for the choice of Peace, saying she can do the job.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of