Anglican Bishop Malasa excommunicates 28 members,  2 others suspended

The Anglican Church Diocese of Upper Bishop Brighton Malasa has excommunicated about 28 members, notably 17 priests and suspended two other for their alleged role in pushing for the removal of Malasa.

In a leaked document in possession of Nyasa Times, Malasa has suspended John Alexander Mchakama and Mphatso Macdonald Banda.

The list of ex-communicated members includes Mcdonald Njalam’manu Banda, Elliot Litereko, Will Madi, Dyson Chomba, Francis Simaria Chipala, Evans Kachiwanda, Samuel Kauwa, Singano Matthew Kachala, Patrick Ngongo, William Brake Maulizi, Atley Vumbwe, Lawrence Chipwatali, James Chilembwe and Christopher Mizaya.

Others are Chikondi Pemba Moyo, Justus Kishindo, Paul Kishindo, John Awadi, Alfred Mtenje, George Msakwiza, Dennis Ndalama, Limbani M’baya, Boris Msusa, Thallsca Pota, Alinafe Douglas, Leornard Kalindekafe, Chipo Kanjo and Samson Mchilima.

The suspended and ex-communicated member will remain in their state until the time the Church by God’s grace wishes and be able to restore them.

These are the people who have been vocal in calling upon for the resignation of Bishop Malasa.

He has been accused of swindling money, promiscuity among several others unbiblical matters.

Efforts to talk to Malasa proved futile as we went to press as his phone went unanswered after several attempts.

