Peacock Seeds assures Mzimba farmers access to seed: Ngoni Chiefs get starter packs

One of the leading seed companies in the country, Peacock Seeds has assured farmers in Mzimba District that they are considering to open agro-input centers so that farmers can access seeds without sweating and at affordable prices.

Apart from supplying seed to reliable agro-dealers and shops including PTC, Kulima gold, Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) and Agriculture Trading Centre (ATC) among others, the company eyes establishing own convenient shops to ease the hustle of hunting for seed during planting.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times during Umtheto cultural festival of the Ngoni at the foot of Hola Mountain in Mzimba on Sartuday, Peacock Seeds Corporate Affairs Assistant Officer Chris Loka said the company priotize the welfare of farmers thus the consideration.

“As a company, we will ensure that farmers are getting our seeds without struggle that is why we are doing everything possible to establish our own shops here in Mzimba”, he said

Loka also encouraged farmers in the country to buy peacock seeds saying they will not regret describing it as drought tolerant, disease resistant and high yielding whilst being adapted to local communities.

Apart from displayed peacock certified hybrid maize seeds of Peacock 10, MH30 and CAP9001 and other products during the event, the company made a contribution of K100, 000 and also distributed drought tolerant hybrid maize seed to over 15 chiefs to enable them appreciate the seeds potency in the district.

“We are giving them seeds to go and appreciate its performance and then we believe that they will be on a better stand to recommend something they have tried, they better try and differentiate with other seeds on the market”, he said.

Minister of Civic education, Culture and Community development Grace Obama Chiumia said the festival was important as it brought together ngoni people to share experiences and remind each other about their

culture.

As a way of enhancing the culture, Chiumia also requested chiefs to necessitate establishment of ngoni schools where children can learn a lot of things from the ngoni culture.

She also urged various tribal groups in the country to use their culture to promote love and unity.

