TNM contributes K5m towards Institute of  Bankers in Malawi conference

TNM Plc, Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT service provider, has contributed K5 million to the Institute of Bankers in Malawi (IOB) in support of the grouping’s 3rd Annual Conference slated from August 23 to 25, 2018 at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

Speaking during the cheque presentation, TNM’s Chief Officer-Sales & Marketing Daniel Makata said through this donation, TNM is re-affirming its commitment to IOB and the general body of the banking professional in Malawi.

“As a truly Malawian company, we felt obliged to supporting this conference because TNM appreciates and values the role of banking profession plays in enhancing financial literacy and ethical & professional conduct which in turn fosters economic growth of the country,” said Makata.

Makata expressed the hope that the issues to be discussed during the conference will be of great importance to the banking profession and the country as the whole and TNM felt obliged to be part of this important conference as it is enhancing financial inclusion which TNM is driving for the economic growth of the country.

“TNM always believes that a gathering like the annual conference provides a platform for professionals to share new ideas; measure the successes and shortfalls for the common good of our businesses and economic growth for Malawi. Looking at the theme for this year’s conference is in line with TNM’s efforts in enhancing financial inclusion through our mobile money platform Mpamba,” he said.

Receiving the donation, IOB Chief Executive Officer Lyness Nkungula thanked TNM for the support towards the hosting of the lakeshore conference.

“IOB is very humbled with this contribution from a key player in financial inclusion in Malawi TNM Plc. This two-day conference will create a platform for key stakeholders in Malawi and beyond to share their creativity, to come up with innovative ideas and skills to transform Malawi into a digitally empowered society by changing the lives of the individuals across the country through financial inclusion and effective use of technologies,” said Nkugula.

The conference will be held under the theme “Financial Sector Synergies: A Catalyst for Financial Inclusion.”

TNM Acing Chief Executive Officer Eric Valentine is expected to make a presentation during the conference on Driving Financial Inclusion, the digital way.

