NICE Trust cautions against National ID snatching

August 12, 2018 Patricia Mtungila-MEC Be the first to comment

The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust  in the Northern Region has cautioned people from giving their national identity cards away, describing the cards as a personal property.

The resumption of the national ID card distribution exercise in Mzuzu at the DC’s office. Centre (and seated) is MEC’s Demeria Rocha and immediate left is NICE District Civic Education Officer for Mzuzu and Mzimba North Wisdom Nyrenda.

The warning comes amidst increasing reports that some people in Lilongwe have had their ID cards snatched  by agriculture extension workers purportedly  for purposes of registering farm input subsidy  (FISP) beneficiaries.

While dismissing fears of any such  card-snatching incidences in Northern Malawi, Northern Region Civic Education Officer Vincent Kalawa   cautioned people to safeguard the cards from people  who may be snatching the cards from unsuspecting villagers.

“We have not received any reports of such incidences here in the Northern Region.  But it is very unfortunate   and this is what we as NICE have been telling the people.  People should keep safe their IDs, they should not surrender it to anybody.  That is a personal property, it is not for someone to take  for FISP and anything like that,” Kalawa cautioned.

Media reports indicate that Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chief Elections Officer Sammy Alfandika has already registered MEC’s concern with the principal secretary in the  Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to have all the IDs collected from people in Lilongwe returned.

Meanwhile, collection of national IDs in Mzuzu has resumed after a temporary stoppage of close to two weeks.  A visit to the  District Commissioner’s offices in Mzuzu found NICE and MEC officials distributing the cards to the eager owners, mainly young people who thronged the district commissioner’s office.

MEC’s  District  Elections Clerk  for Mzimba North  and member of the District Registration Taskforce for  National Registration Bureau  Demeria  Rocha confirmed that the distribution of the national  IDs resumed last  week Wednesday.

The national IDs are the only IDs that will be accepted  by MEC as identification of Malawians when registering as voters in the Biometric registration of voters ahead of the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

