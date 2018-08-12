AfroJazz star Sangwani drops single against ‘quote system’

Musician Sangwani Munthali has dropped a single titled ‘Quota System, Abolish it’ where among other things the system is being described as something fueling nepotism among the citizenly.

The song which says quota system of selecting students to public universities is worsening inequality in Malawi.was officially released last week and is currently enjoying massive airplay in various radio stations and has gone viral on social media.

Recently, Malawians have been taking to social Media to express their misgivings to the controversial quota system that requires higher education institutions to admit students based on where they come from after a leaked letter from national council for higher education to unhappy student not selected to a public university.

Experts say education is key to breaking the generational cycle of inequality but quota system is worsening inequality.

Produced by Derek Antonia in Namibia, the song brands quota system as a bitter pill to swallow as some intelligent young stars are restricted to access education in the government institutions of higher learning including poly and University of Malawi’s Chancellor College among others.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Munthali has appealed to the responsible authorities to consider abolishing quota system at any cost saying it is devilish.

“I decided to write this song because quota system is devilish and is dividing people.

“I am targeting politicians who support policies that are based on nepotism. I am also the victim of quota system, I remember changing my name inorder to be selected to secondary school,” he said

Sangwani’s music is termed advanced afro contemporary because he fuses afro pop, afro jazz and Malawian beats.

He has three albums in credit including “Ndipulumutseni” which he released in 2016 after “Mahomwa gha Fumu” in 2003 and “Themba” in 2008.

