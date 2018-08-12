Inkosi M’mbelwa wishes Mutharika ‘best of luck’ in bid for final term as Malawi leader

Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V has wished President Peter Mutharika the ‘best of luck’ ahead of the 2019 elections, during which Mutharika will be seeking a second and mandatory final five-year term.

The good wishes were delivered at the foot of Hora Mountain during the Umtheto festival of the Ngoni in Mzimba.

“Next year, we have elections in this country, and this is our elections as Malawians. What I mean is that everybody has the responsibility to register so that he or she can elect leaders of their choice.

“Your Excellency, I want to wish you well as you will be participating in the elections next year, we are with you. For us in Mzimba, we work with the government of the day, this is what my grandfathers were doing, and I am following the same,” he said.

M’mbelwa then presented Mutharika with a shield, saying: “I want you to use it to protect yourself against your enemies; it will take you where you want to go.”

The Ngoni leader said only if people can go and register, they can be able to remove politicians who have failed and choose other leaders through the ballot.

M’mbelwa V thanked the President for his support towards the event which was held under the theme ‘Culture and development’.

This was the second time Mutharika patronised the event since becoming President in 2014. He first attended the festival in 2015.

Mutharika said culture, besides defining a particular tribe, is also about values that are needed to develop Malawi.

He commended the Ngoni chiefs for preserving culture saying as far as the national development is concerned, culture cannot be substituted.

Among others notable people at the event include Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya (who is member of United Transformation Movement – UTM of vice-president Saulos Chilima), Malawi Congress Party (MCP) second vice-president Harry Mkandawire, Minister of Culture, Tourism and community development Grace Obama Chiumia, former Vice President Khumbo Kachali, (president of Freedom Party), Inkosi Zulu Gama of Ngonis in Songea in Tanzania.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :